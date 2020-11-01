Mick Schumacher near the Haas cockpit

Team USA Haas is probably the last option for Mick Schumacher for a regular place in Formula 1. The team boss is fueling speculation about an imminent engagement.

Imola (AP) – Mick Schumacher’s hopes for the Formula 1 cockpit in the Haas team have been raised. “It would be an honor for us, something we could be proud of,” said RTL TV station team leader Günther Steiner of a possible entry before the Imola Grand Prix.

After Alfa Romeo extended contracts with Kimi Räikkönen (41) and Antonio Giovinazzi (26), Haas is considered the best chance for the son of record world champion Michael Schumacher for a regular place in the premier class. “We are talking to several people, there are still a few options,” Steiner said. In the negotiations, we are “in the straight line”.

Like Alfa Romeo, Haas is Ferrari’s technical partner. Schumacher, 21, is trained at the Scuderia Drivers’ Academy and leads the overall standings ahead of the last four races of the season for Formula 2 youth. “Bringing a Formula 2 champion into Formula 1 is always the case. ‘goal. If someone wins Formula 2, then they also have the talent, ”said Steiner, the boss of the Haas team.

Moreover, Schumacher will probably not stay in Formula 2 for a third year in this case, because according to the rules, the winner of the title is forbidden to do so. Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto had previously told Imola that the decision on the future of talent Schumacher, Callum Ilott and Robert Schwartzmann should be made before the end of the season. “We decide based on what they have accomplished so far, how they have developed and their potential,” Binotto said. This speaks clearly for Schumacher, as he currently leads Formula 2 ahead of his two rivals.

Team boss Haas Steiner makes another point: “It would be good for Germany, also for the whole of Formula 1.” Schumacher’s marketing potential is undoubtedly the greatest. His father gave a lot to Formula 1, Steiner said and added: “He is the son of one of the legends.”

At the end of the season, Haas separated from its current regular drivers Romain Grosjean (34) and Kevin Magnussen (28). Besides Schumacher, Russian Nikita Masepin (21) is also a candidate for a cockpit. Steiner did not rule out the obligation of two new arrivals. The team must be careful with its financial resources. “We don’t have much to lose next year,” Steiner said. This would give newcomers the chance to learn without pressure.