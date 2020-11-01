COVID-19: artificial intelligence facilitates diagnosis by analyzing cough via an application

We’re about to complete the first year of life “together” with COVID-19, which appears to have left many people comfortable enough to simply stop wearing masks in public.

Other people, on the other hand, are on constant high alert, especially as numbers in Brazil continue to rise, beating more than 5,516,685 cases and with more than 159,477 confirmed deaths – and seemingly the second wave hasn’t even not started to crack down on Brazilian lands.

If you’re one of those people who can’t see someone cough, sneeze, or are already nervous when they experience an itchy throat, the good news is that soon you can use a simple app to diagnose COVID right away. others. symptoms.

Called “Do I have COVID?” (Do I have COVID?) The software uses machine learning to analyze the cough, and compares the result with several already analyzed and recorded in its database (over 70,000) to determine the likelihood of a possible infection.

Of the large number of records collected, around 2,500 were from patients with COVID-19, who were asymptomatic. In initial testing, the pilot model was able to determine whether or not someone had the virus with 98.5% accuracy.

In asymptomatic patients, the accuracy has increased to 100%, which shows that Artificial Intelligence techniques applied to applications of this type can prove to be much more interesting than more invasive tests.

The researchers plan to distribute the app for free and work with hospitals to further expand the library of materials adopted in comparisons made by artificial intelligence.

If they are successful with their project, it may not be long before virtual assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant can detect COVID-19 positives with just a simple question, helping to fight the disease (for all confidentiality issues are, of course, resolved).