Before protests in Belarus: police demarcate central locations

Once again, the opposition in Belarus wants to take to the streets against leader Lukashenko today. He had again threatened protesters – and opened heavy equipment.

Minsk (dpa) – Ahead of further mass protests in Belarus (Belarus), the police and military have positioned themselves with heavy technology. The independent news portal tut.by published photos showing all-terrain vehicles with a machine gun on the roof in the capital Minsk.

There were also numerous prisoner carriers and a large number of security forces exposed. The opposition called for demonstrations against leader Alexander Lukashenko in the afternoon.

The 66-year-old man had recently threatened protesters on several occasions: “That’s enough. We will not back down. “He warned early on that the red lines should not be crossed. Security forces had already used flash, smoke and sound grenades against crowds a week ago. More than 100,000 people demonstrated. The democratic movement , on the other hand, always refers to the peaceful nature of actions.

In Minsk, security forces cordoned off several central locations. Several metro stations were closed so people could not get to the protests so easily. In addition, mobile internet did not always work. Authorities want to prevent protesters from meeting via telegrams and videos of arrests from being quickly broadcast.

There have been regular protests in Belarus since the presidential election on August 9. The country is going through a serious domestic political crisis. After 26 years in power, Lukashenko was again declared the winner with 80.1% of the vote. However, the opposition sees civil rights activist Svetlana Tichanovskaya as the real winner. She fled to Lithuania in exile from the EU.

The 38-year-old called on Sunday to participate in the “March against terrorism”. This is a peaceful action to “protest against state terror,” Tichanovskaya said.