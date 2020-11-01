New defensive stability: Werder on the right track

Frankfurt / Main (dpa) – SV Werder Bremen is currently out of the question for a beauty award. But coach Florian Kohfeldt vigorously rejected the Bundesliga “spoilsport” title, despite a partially destructive 1-1 (0-0) performance in Frankfurt and the third draw in a row.

“Spoilers – that’s too much of a stretch. If you stand a little lower, that’s smart. But in the long run, of course, we have to try to play more football, ”Kohfeldt said.

Only 34% possession of the ball was enough for the Bremen side on Saturday to extend their winning streak to five games unbeaten. “One of the jobs of a coach is to realistically assess what his team is currently capable of achieving,” said Kohfeldt, defending the defensive orientation.

The 38-year-old is actually a fan of attacking football. But after the last horror season, when impending relegation was only avoided by relegation, Kohfeldt has chosen a different approach for the current season. “We have to do the reverse this year and invest a lot on the defensive end to be compact,” he said.

This also includes a robust playing style like in Frankfurt. “We are not unfair or overly harsh, we are hitting everything we have,” Kohfeldt said. “Last year we were accused of being too nice. When the opponents notice that playing against Werder Bremen is uncomfortable, it’s great. I’m happy. “

In Frankfurt, this was the case for long periods of play in front of empty stands. The Hessians, who often clashed with ideas, were held in check by aggressive duels and a strong will to run. After taking the lead thanks to Joshua Sargent’s first goal of the season (51st minute), Werder could even hope for a victory, but André Silva (65th) managed to equalize after a serious mistake by young Werder Jean-Manuel Mbom.

But the Bremen could live well with the “won point” (Kohfeldt). “Of course it’s a nicer feeling than last season in the second half of the season,” said midfielder Maximilian Eggestein. At the same time, he warned: “It’s important that we don’t rest on the fact that we didn’t lose the last game.”

This is very much in the mind of the coach, who is on his guard with nine points despite a successful start to the season. “The backpack is getting lighter, but we have to be very alert and precise and bring intensity to the pitch in every game,” Kohfeldt said. This also applies to the next task on Friday: “It would be a good thing to win the home game against Cologne.”