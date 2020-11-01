Prepare your pocket: Spotify set to increase monthly fees soon

With more than 320 million monthly active users, of which 144 million pay, Spotify still appears to be making a loss, with losses of around 101 million euros recorded in the last fiscal quarter.

Therefore, the streaming app announced at its latest investor event that it will be raising the price of the plans, which comes as terrible news for paid users of the platform.

The rationale for this increase is that, now Spotify is able to deliver more valuable content than before thanks to platform enhancements, which is what justified the company’s CEO, Daniel EK:

I believe that an increase in hourly value is the most reliable signal we have as to when we can use price as leverage to grow our business.

We still do not know what will be the new values ​​charged by Spotify in the Brazilian market, however, the increase has already started to be seen in countries like Australia, where since October 1 the price of the family plan has increased from AU $ 17.99 to AU $ 18.99.

Apparently Netflix is ​​set to follow the trend as well, and it must be remembered that recently the App Store readjusted prices in Brazil with increases that reach over 50% in some cases – not to mention the price of iPhones too. grows in particular at the Apple Store.