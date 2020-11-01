Pixel 5: Users Report First Problems With New Google Phone

About two weeks ago, the Pixel 5, the newest flagship in the search giant’s special cellphone line, started hitting early buyers.

And as usual with any Pixel model, the first issues started to be reported – luckily, at least until then, they didn’t seem to be that serious.

The first is related to a software bug, which shows an issue with the battery indicator, which would show incorrect values. The second is a bit more worrying, as it is an apparent gap between the screen and the frame of the device.

While the first problem can be easily fixed via a software update, compared to the second it will be a bit more complicated, because if it turns out to be a manufacturing defect, replacements under warranty will need to be made – and for serving importers, that’s bad news, as Google doesn’t offer support here in Brazil.

According to Mountain View, to work around the first bug related to the battery indicator, simply restart the phone and plug it in. This should fix the issue, at least momentarily, until an official fix is ​​released.

The initial teardown of the Pixel 5 shows that the gap between the edges and the screen is not present in all notebooks, which suggests a possible specific batch with this problem. Now, expect Google to officially recognize and offer the replacement to affected customers.

Google Pixel 5 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. Be notified upon arrival.