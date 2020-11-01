International

Netflix News This Week [01/11/20]

November 1, 2020

We started the month of November with this beautiful Sunday, and as usual we bring our readers the weekly column with the main movies and series that will premiere in the coming days in the ever-expanding Netflix catalog, as well as titles that, unfortunately, are leaving the platform – for November there will be no less than 62 moves.

As a highlight, we have the classic “A Casa Caiu: Um Casino na Vizinhança”, the original animation “SpongeBob: The Incredible Rescue” and also the various titles on the Christmas theme, to awaken the Christmas spirit in viewers, such as “Christmas Wish List”, “Custom Christmas”, “Heidi’s Christmas”, “A Christmas of Discoveries” and the original movie “Christmas Gift Mission”. Check out the full list of news below.

rej

