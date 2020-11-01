The AfD plans a basic income of 500 euros for the Germans

Berlin (dpa) – At their federal party conference scheduled for the end of November, the AfD wants to propose a basic income model that excludes foreigners.

As the German press agency discovered, the two party leaders Tino Chrupalla and Jörg Meuthen are behind a corresponding candidacy. The text was officially submitted to the AfD headquarters last Thursday.

The concept was developed by René Springer, member of the Bundestag in Brandenburg. It stipulates that every German citizen who is permanently in Germany will receive 500 euros from the state upon birth – without an application or needs assessment. According to this model, those who earn enough would pay less income tax at the end of the year instead of receiving the money – as is already the case with child benefit today.

According to AfD politicians, foreigners should still have to submit an application for social benefits after a means test. It is conceivable that integrated foreigners with a right of permanent residence would acquire a right to “citizenship money” if they had earned taxable income in Germany for ten years and were thus able to earn a living, says Springer. “It would be a strong incentive to integrate into our society.”

According to his model, unemployed Germans who need office money to rent should also submit an application. Signatories to the document also include Bavarian state president Corinna Miazga and social politician Uwe Witt. According to the current schedule, a decision must be taken at a party congress in Kalkar, North Rhine-Westphalia, at the end of November.

The opposition party’s motion also suggests the creation of a parliamentary study committee to deal with new models of social security such as “citizenship money”. In addition, AfD politicians are in favor of a statutory opening clause so that their model can be tested in pilot projects.

Along with the basic income previously favored by left-wing politicians, the proposal also provides for simplification of income tax legislation. With an annual income of up to 250,000 euros, a tax rate of 25% should apply. An income tax of 50% should be paid on income exceeding this amount.

The concept is probably also an attempt to defuse an internal conflict between parties that has been simmering for years. In this dispute, the economically liberal wing around Meuthen and the leader of the parliamentary group of the Bundestag, Alice Weidel, are taking a stand against supporters of the national right-wing trend in the East, who tend to rely more on the ‘State for questions of social policy.

Meuthen is not afraid that his model is not constitutional because of the discrimination against foreigners. He says: “A system like our model of citizenship money can only function properly if social migration to the system is systematically prevented.”

The fact that Chrupalla and Meuthen are both in favor of the initiative is remarkable in itself. In recent months, according to party circles, the two presidents have only talked about the basics. Chrupalla was upset by the way Meuthen and his supporters had orchestrated the expulsion of former Brandenburg head of state Andreas Kalbitz.

“Citizenship money is an idea worth discussing – we would like to research some test regions if it ultimately works in practice,” says Chrupalla. He hopes “that the party congress will discuss it passionately and certainly also in a controversial way.” Given the announced corona contact restrictions, however, it is uncertain whether the 600 AfD delegates can even meet on November 28.

In Kalkar, the opposition party wants to fill two new positions on the board and decide on its retirement and social policy agenda. At the moment, however, it is doubtful whether the party conference can even take place in view of NRW’s new Crown Protection Ordinance. But that shouldn’t fail because of the pandemic, Meuthen says. He said: “Our social policy program is very advanced and whatever the question of whether this party congress can take place in November, it will be included in the overall party program as soon as possible.”