Ex-referee Kinhöfer annoyed by bad complaints from professionals

Frankfurt / Main (AP) – Former Bundesliga and FIFA referee Thorsten Kinhöfer has criticized the behavior of Bundesliga professionals on the pitch.

“People are constantly trying to gain an advantage through illegal means, even though the player clearly knows better. Because it is perfectly clear to him that he was the last on the ball. Or that it was not offside, even though he immediately threw up his complaint arm, “the 52-year-old wrote in his column for” Bild am Sonntag “.

It was already clear to him, Kinhöfer explained, that it’s part of professional football to try to get the most out of it. Said actions put his nerves “like hell”. Also because I see that it is increasing more and more. Be careful: if the ball goes out, for example, both players raise their arms. “One of them is lying on purpose.

Kinhöfer also denounced these players “who fall at the slightest touch”. Specifically, he named FC Schalke 04 striker Gonçalo Paciência: “Dude, that’s such an advantage – and every time you hit him he falls to the ground like an ax.” It’s even counterproductive, as the referees remember something like this and are especially careful when deciding on a penalty for such players.