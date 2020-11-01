📰 Bats, Guardians of Change in the Mediterranean

Although bats are often not loved by the local population, their droppings make them valuable allies by paleoclimatologists and paleoecologists. Their guano is indeed an interesting archive, especially given the Mediterranean basin, where different species reproduce. With the help of gutting the sometimes impressive piles of guano in the caves, we can actually reconstruct past environmental and climatic conditions. However, when analyzing stable isotopes (carbon, nitrogen (nitrogen is a chemical element of the pnictogen family, symbol N and atomic number 7). In everyday language, nitrogen refers to diatomic nitrogen gas…), Sulfur, oxygen (oxygen is a chemical element of the chalcogen family with the symbol O and the atomic number 8.), hydrogen (hydrogen is a chemical element with the symbol H and the atomic number 1.) as indicators of ecology and climate) of guano and bat hair allowed in theory (The word theory comes from the Greek word theorein, which means “contemplating, observing, investigating.” In common parlance, a theory is an idea or speculative knowledge, often based …) in order to access this knowledge from a point of view (graphie) (the sight is the sense that makes it possible to observe and analyze the environment through the reception and the interpretation of the light radiation.) Practical you must first know the energy sources of bats (bats), and especially their consumption by insects, in order to do this work.

Rhinolophus hipposideros © Jessicajil



Bats are a key component of biodiversity (biodiversity is the natural diversity of living organisms. It is assessed taking into account the diversity of …). They regulate the populations of arthropods, the dispersion (dispersion in wave mechanics is the phenomenon that affects a wave in a dispersive medium, that is, in which the different …) seeds and pollination (Pollination is the preferred way of reproduction of angiosperms – and gymnosperm plants. It is one of the ecological services of biodiversity. It is the process of transporting a grain from …). In Europe (Europe is a terrestrial region that can be viewed as a continent in its own right, but also as the western end of the Eurasian continent, also called …) bats are insectivorous and use up to 70% of their weight (weight is the force of gravity, which is caused by gravity and inertia and is exerted by the earth on a mass body only because of the proximity of the earth. It is equal to the opposite of the resultant of …) en insect (Insectes is a French-language journal of ecology and entomology, which for a large audience of amateurs and naturalists. Produced by the Office for Insects and their Environment …) at night, a real insecticide (Etymologically, insecticides are active substances or preparations that have the property of insects, their larvae and / or their eggs They are part of …) of course! Their “economic value” in agriculture and forestry is estimated at billions of dollars a year. However, this service that they render to humans (a male is an adult male individual of the species Modern Man (Homo sapiens) or more simply …) is weakened as 25% of the species are threatened or almost threatened – Critically Endangered ( In general, the word extinction denotes an act that consists of eradicating something. In particular, this term is found in several areas 🙂 in the world (The word world can denote :). Various factors such as the intensification of agriculture or water stress (“restriction” in English) or the general adaptation syndrome are the reactions of an organism exposed to water restrictions …) the origin of this decline, which is likely to accelerate.

A campaign (The landscape, also called rural environment, denotes all built-up, inhabited areas, contradicts the concepts of the city, the agglomeration or the urban environment. The …) of sampling (sampling is the selection of a part in a whole. This is an important concept in measurement technology: if an event cannot be entered as a whole, measurements must be carried out …) which started in 2018. A. Tarpaulin under the roof of a silkworm farm in the park (A park is a closed natural land,[1] formed from forests or meadows in which alleys and paths have been traced, which are intended for hunting, walking or amusement. It differs from the Sardinian public by the …) national character of the Cevennes, which made it possible to collect the guano of Rhinolophus hipposideros monthly. In addition, hairs from 5 bat species in PNC and 2 in Sicily (Sicily (Sicily in Italian) are an autonomous region of Italy and the largest island in the Mediterranean, the capital of which is the city of Palermo. The flag, the three-legged Gorgon, …) taken. Our first data (in information technology (IT), data is a basic, often encoded description of a thing, business transaction, event, etc.) shows dietary differences between species: those that include land insects, spiders and dipteras in the wettest of environments, or aquatic insects how to consume diptera. In addition, significant seasonal changes are sometimes noted. They could all be due to physiological variations (the whole, understood as a whole of what exists, is often interpreted as the world or the universe) along the food chain (tree-insect-bats).

Based on these data, we are able to better interpret the isotopes measured on guano nuclei from the Sicilian caves containing carbon 14 (carbon 14 is a radioactive carbon isotope, noted 14C). And lead isotopes (Le lead is a chemical element from the family of crystal logs with the symbol Pb and the atomic number 82. The word and the symbol come from the Latin Lot.). The identification of insect debris will also allow the reconstruction of dietary variations to be completed (for human-practiced cultural diets, see Food Practice; for weight-loss diets, see Weight-Loss). Bats, Landscapes, and Climates Over Time (time is a concept developed by humans to understand changes in the world). The study of bats, custodians of climate change (The climate corresponds to the statistical distribution of atmospheric conditions in a certain region during a certain period of time. It differs from …) and Mediterranean landscapes of yesterday. of today and tomorrow requires the establishment of a Mediterranean observatory dedicated to the relationships between bats, insects and vegetation.

Authors and Authors:

Bentaleb I., La Mantia T., Grasso R., Fonderflick J., Fourel F., Esposito M., E. Filaiti, C. Lewis, S. Canal, Belier L., Costes G., Descaves., Picq H. ., Hérault E., Malafosse JP., Boyer J., Dugeperoux F., Casamento G., Vattano M., Madonia G., Sturiale G., Bucolo C., Zafarana M., Falzolgher D.

Did you like this article? Would you like to support us? Share and / or comment on it with your friends on social media. This will encourage us to post more similar topics!