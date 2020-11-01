International

Emmanuel Macron accuses Turkey of “warlike behavior” |

Paris (AP) – French head of state Emmanuel Macron has accused Turkey of “warlike behavior” towards allies of the NATO military alliance. If you’re an ally, you need to speak up openly, Macron said, according to his office, broadcaster Al-Jazeera.

He was in favor of calming relations, but his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan should respect the EU and France and refrain from “lies” and “insults”.

The relationship between Macron and Erdogan has been strained for weeks. In the conflict over the cartoons of Muhammad, the Turkish head of state called for a boycott of French products. The substance of Erdogan’s appeal was Macron’s statements about free speech and the publication of cartoons.

The French satirical magazine “Charlie Hebdo” had republished the cartoons of Muhammad and thus sparked demonstrations in parts of the Muslim world. Many Muslims reject a graphic representation of the prophet and find it insulting, but this is not explicitly prohibited in the Quran.

Macron said he understands the feelings of the release and respects them. He reiterated his repeated position that cartoons and drawings are protected by freedom of expression. “I also said to many leaders: the press is free in France.”

After three suspected terrorist attacks in recent weeks, in which several people were killed, Macron said France was fighting terrorism, which is committed in the name of Islam, not Islam itself. It was not until Thursday that an assailant struck the southern French metropolis of Nice. three people were brutally murdered, two victims were found in a church.

