“Ex-Machina” will be broadcast on Portuguese television

Prepare the popcorn: “Ex-Machina” will be on Portuguese television

The film won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects in 2014. It was directed by Alex Garland.

Alicia Vikander is one of the protagonists.

“Ex-Machina” is one of the best proposals on the Hollywood Channel lineup for the month of November. The film will be screened on the 22nd, a Sunday, from 10pm. The sci-fi drama tells the story of Caleb (Domnall Gleeson), a programmer who wins a competition where the prize is to spend a week in the private haven of Nathan (Oscar Isaac), its director.

When he arrives, he realizes that the purpose of the stay is not innocent. He’s there as a guinea pig, and his job is to interact with Nathan’s latest creation – a robot named Ava (Alicia Vikander), who has the body of an alluring female figure.

This metallic and transparent body is reviewed by layers of skin, which can either be right on the face or cover the whole body. It’s programmed to cater to whatever humans want, but ends up earning its own desires and ambitions – and to experience the unexpected end result, just watch the movie.

November also has other premieres on the Hollywood Channel. “The Post,” a Steven Spielberg film starring Tom Hanks and Merly Streep, tells the story of two journalists who risk their careers to reveal government secrets. Additionally, you can also see “The Passenger”, featuring Liam Neeson. Consult the complete schedule online.