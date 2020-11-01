The pandemic is breaking new ground

On both sides of the Atlantic, the United States, France, Sweden and other countries face the same situation: a second wave hits harder than the first, with even more cases than spring and this earlier in the season (the season is a season in which a relative constancy of climate and temperature is observed. It lasts about three months (see table of solstice and equinox below). That …) cold than planned – and fear that the worst is still to come.



The United States recorded more than 90,000 new cases on Thursday, a record since the pandemic began. France had exceeded 40,000 cases a day for the first time on October 21 and hit 47,000 cases on October 28. Europe as a whole, listing an average in the middle of the week 220,000 new contaminations per day for the last 7 days, i.e. an increase of 44% over the week former.

The only positive side is that the number of deaths is not increasing as quickly. But hospital stays are on the rise, which explains why several countries Europeans, including France, have announced new health measures since the beginning of the week to avoid congestion in hospitals. Even Sweden, often cited as a role model for its more permissive measures, is facing a rapid surge in cases and broke a new record on Thursday – the second in as many days.

Several have tried to link the increase in the number of cases in August and September to the increase in the number of tests. As more tests are done, it is normal for more cases to be detected. However, this hypothesis is outdated, explains the project Covid Tracking: On the one hand, in the USA The growth in the number of cases is now 24%, while the growth in the number of tests is only 9%. More importantly, the number of hospitalizations has also increased. 39 of the 50 US states have seen an increase in hospital stays related to Covid since mid-October.

Although the calculations differ from region to region, the models estimate a difference of 2 to 4 weeks between the increase in cases and the increase in hospital stays. On Thursday, France counted 3,147 people in the intensive care unit or in the intensive care unit – a number that is increasing rapidly – up from 7000 at the top of the first wave. There were 42,000 hospitalizations in the United States, compared with 30,000 per month Earlier – the climax Spring was 60,000.

The death rate seems to be lower than in the spring, no doubt because the average age of the patients is lower. On the other hand, the pandemic has entered an unknown region: the calculations over time that a young population must inevitably become infected. More vulnerable groups no longer have the value they had in the spring in a context, where the protective measures of these groups have been strengthened and where doctors have learned a lot about the disease.

