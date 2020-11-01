Saar Prime Minister warns of collapsing hospitals

Saarbrücken (dpa) – Saar Prime Minister Tobias Hans warns of a collapse of many hospitals due to the increase in the number of corona.

“The situation is frightening and alarming: most of Germany’s 1900 hospitals may soon collapse,” said CDU politician from “Bild am Sonntag”. Especially now, with all intensive care and ventilation facilities urgently needed in the second corona wave, clinics are no longer stocked, wards are closed, and emergency rooms are canceled. “The reason is that the nurses are absent or sick.”

The president of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive and Emergency Medicine (DIVI), Uwe Janssens, told the newspaper: “In some federal states there is not much space left. Berlin has only 14% free intensive care beds, Bremen 17%. This is also due to the fact that “many clinics are still running their routine program.” He cited gastric bypass surgery and joint operations as examples. Regarding the situation at the start of the corona pandemic in the spring, Janssens said declared: “At that time, the situation was much less dramatic than what awaits us now”.

Due to the situation, Hans demanded a rescue program for the clinics: “You are in urgent need of support. In addition to staff shortages, hospitals are threatened with financial collapse. His suggestion: “We should now urgently reintroduce the flat fee so that clinics are financially secure in the weeks and months to come.” The free allowances are daily lump sums to compensate for each empty bed.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told “Tagesspiegel am Sonntag” that the situation in Germany was “tense”, but better than in some other countries. “What I saw in the reactions from abroad was more of a mixture of admiration and a desire to do something similar,” said the SPD politician. “Anyone who compares our situation to that of other countries comes to the conclusion: Germany is not in this bad position.” However, the new restrictions that will apply from Monday are necessary. “We are facing a difficult winter.”

Maas ruled out closing the borders as part of the Corona measures: “The borders will remain open”. In the spring, they had enough experience in organizing checks if they were needed. “I am sure that we will not see traffic jams at the border of several tens of kilometers.”

From Monday, a partial lockdown will strictly limit the number of people allowed to meet in private rooms and in public. Hotels are no longer allowed to accept tourists. Unlike spring, schools, daycares and retailers will remain open. In many federal states, resolutions have already been written into state ordinances, and Thuringia followed on Saturday evening.

Contrary to the initial plans, not only hairdressing salons, but also cosmetic and nail studios are allowed to continue to open in Thuringia if hygiene concepts are observed. Zoos and animal parks can also receive visitors – but only in outdoor areas. There are also special regulations for museums, which can at least open up to free offers related to education. Also on Sunday, some countries wanted to decide how the stricter rules would be applied.