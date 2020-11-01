🔎 Kidney – Definitions and Explanations

introduction

Diagram of the kidneys from behind without the spine

The kidney has several functions (hormonal, regulating tension, but above all it is one of the most important detoxification organs (next to the liver). The liver is a strange and asymmetrical abdominal organ, which in humans is housed in the kidney right hypochondrium, right subphrenic compartment,. ..) and lungs). It ensures through filtration (filtration is a separation process that makes it possible to separate the components of a mixture that has a liquid phase and a solid phase through a porous medium. Filtration is a very …) and urine excretion (urine is a biological fluid, which is made up of wastes from the body, urine is excreted by the kidneys by filtration blood, then through …), the hydroelectrolyte balance (homeostasis) of the blood (blood is a fluid connective tissue formed by free cell populations where plasma is the basic substance and is present in most animals. The adult human is equipped with approx. 5 liters …) and organism in general. It is an organ (an organ is a group of tissues that contribute to the fulfillment of a physiological function. Certain organs fulfill several functions at the same time, but in this case a function in general …) is of crucial importance.

In amniotes, it is mostly uniform and located in the abdomen (The abdomen refers to a part of the human body or the body of an animal.) Behind the peritoneum (The peritoneum is a continuous serous membrane (formed) by a single layer of epithelial cells) that lines the abdomen, the pelvis and its viscera and delimits the virtual space of the cave …) and follows a more or less bilateral symmetry.

Due to language abuse and error, the vernacular often calls the kidneys in the lumbar vertebrae area.

In people

In humans, the kidneys are flattened, egg-shaped organs whose outer surface is convex (In geometry, an object is convex if for a pair of points {A, B} that object is the segment [AB] what connects them is completely contained in the object. For example a full cube, a hard drive or …).

They are located between the 11th vertebra (The vertebrae are the bones that make up the spine in vertebrates.) Thorax and the 3rd lumbar spine (for the kidney (The kidney has several functions (hormonal, regulating blood pressure, but it is) above all one of the most important detoxification organs (next to liver and lungs). It ensures through filtration and …) left) and the 12th and the space between the 3rd and 4th lumbar spine (for the right kidney) The kidney is therefore in this case retro-peritoneal. A single kidney is enough for life, 5% of people have only one kidney, but in this case it is most often the right kidney, better vascularized and thanks to the presence of the square (in plane geometry, a square is a polygon with 4 sides) of Rogié, which promotes venous stasis and affects the left genital plane.

Its height (The height has several meanings depending on the area covered.) 12 cm, its width (The width of an object represents its dimension perpendicular to its length, i.e. the narrowest dimension of its area. In planar geometry, the width is the smaller of the two Dimensions of a …) is 6 cm, its thickness is 3 cm. These dimensions (in common sense the term dimension refers to the size; the dimensions of a part are its length, its width and its depth / thickness or its …) are important because a kidney that works badly will atrophy whatever the clinical examination and thus the diagnosis facilitates (The diagnosis (from the Greek δι? γνωση, diágnosi, from δια-, dia-, “through, through, separation, …). The kidney is supplied by the renal arteries and veins and through a notch in the concave face these vessels enter the kidney (renal hilum), which contains a cavity (renal cavity) in which the artery branches (A. The artery (from the Greek αρτηρία, artery) is a vessel, the blood transported from the heart to the lungs or other body tissues.) Kidney, which then branches into the kidney itself The veins also branch in the sinus kidneys The hilum is the transit zone of the arteries, veins and excretory passages.

The kidney parenchyma is surrounded by a hard, very resistant capsule that protects it. The peripheral part of the parenchyma is the cortex, while the central part is the medula. This medula is not continuous: it is interrupted by extensions of the cortex that lead to the renal cavity.

The urine is excreted at the level of the papillae, which themselves form the top of the pyramids. The kidney also has an endocrine function (erythropoietin, renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system).

Each of the kidneys is surmounted by an endocrine gland known as the adrenal gland. The adrenal glands consist of a cortex, which mainly secretes corticosteroids, and a market segment (adrenal medulla), which secretes adrenaline (adrenaline is a hormone of the catecholamine family. The molecule is also called adrenaline …). Due to genetic traits or related to life traits (life is the name given :), the capacity of the kidneys varies significantly between individuals and depending on age. It is poor in newborns and decreases in adults with age. The functional ability (in mathematics, the functional term refers to certain functions. Initially the term denotes the functions that others question …) of the kidney can be broken down by various diseases and by exposure to certain toxins (fluorine, lead ( Lead is a chemical element of the crystal log family with the symbol Pb and atomic number 82. The word and symbol …), cadmium (cadmium is a chemical element with the symbol Cd and atomic number 48.), other heavy metals, alcohol or excess sodium (Sodium is a chemical element with the symbol Na and the atomic number 11. It is a soft, silver metal that belongs to metals …) …). In the event of severe impairment, the last resort is external filtration of the blood in an artificial kidney (dialysis) or a kidney transplant.

Kidney anatomy

From the outside to the inside:

Cortical Zone

It consists of the glomeruli, the proximal and distal convoluted tubes, and the collecting tubes.

Marrow zone

Kidney or Malpighian pyramids; The tip turned inwards, form the papillae, on which the small calyxes are sucked. These include the proximal and distal straight tubes, as well as the loop of Henle and Bellini’s canals. Bertin pillars in the spaces between the pyramids.

A pyramid (A pyramid (from the Greek pyramid) with n sides is a polyhedron formed by connecting a polygonal base of n sides with a point called the apex by n triangular faces …) and its pillars form a lobule of the kidney.

Chalice

The small goblets collect the urine given off by the Malpighi pyramids. The union of the small cups forms the large cups, there are three large cups per kidney. The tube ended at the top of the kidney pyramid and joined together to form the pelvis.

Bassinet

Funnel-shaped tube that flows into the ureter. It is also called a pyelon. This is the place where the urine flows (the genus Passer was created in 1760 by the French zoologist Mathurin Jacques Brisson (1723-1806)). The urine leaves the nephron through the collecting tube. The entire pelvis (That which is included as a whole of what exists is often interpreted as the world or the universe.) Like the goblets, they have smooth muscle tissue that contracts and drives the urine through peristalsis.