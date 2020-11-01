New corona rules: what is allowed and what is forbidden from Monday?

Berlin (dpa) – The good news first: in principle, children and young people are allowed to go to nurseries and schools from Monday. The stores are open to all who wish to shop.

Whether it’s a laundromat, a tailor, or a tax advisor, everyday life continues, albeit at a distance, masks and restrictions in places where there are corona outbreaks.

The Germans still have to limit themselves from Monday, and not too narrowly. Restaurants, bars, museums, swimming pools, gyms, climbing rooms, cinemas, theaters, opera houses all over the country, in short: places where people like to spend their free time when they want to go out. And this now, when the parks are slowly wet and cold and it’s dark early. There are also strict regulations on how many people are allowed to meet – indoors and outdoors.

As always, it is the federal states that issue such rules, so there are differences. But unlike the past few weeks, it should be half uniform across Germany this time around.

Why is there a partial lock?

The number of corona infections is increasing, more and more people are becoming seriously ill. Many health authorities can no longer follow the contacts of infected people. Before the health care system gets overloaded and things get out of hand, there should be a “breakwater”: four weeks of strict restrictions in an effort to reduce the number of personal contacts. Unlike spring, however, politicians want to keep daycares and schools open this time around and protect the economy as much as possible. There remains the leisure and cultural sector – which is particularly affected.

Who can meet now?

It depends on where you live. In principle, the federal and state governments have decided that only members of two “households” can meet in public, that is, from two apartments, and a maximum of ten people in total. Groups of people celebrating in apartments are “unacceptable”. This leaves room for maneuver. One thing is certain: the rule applies to one-on-one meetings – you don’t have to search for a “partner household” to only meet with them for four weeks.

Hamburg and Berlin, for example, don’t want children under 12 to count in the two-household rule. Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria also want to use this rule for private meetings. In Bremen, two households should be allowed to meet outdoors, but also up to five people who do not live together. In Saxony, members of two households or of one household and five other people can meet – even from different households.

What if family members or friends need help?

In principle, citizens should avoid “unnecessary” trips and visits as much as possible – it may be necessary to help the mother or grandfather who fell from the stairs. This also applies to visits to hospitals, the elderly and nursing homes. Different rules apply here. Federal and state governments have stressed that this should not lead to “complete social isolation” of those affected. There should be rapid corona tests for patients and residents, staff and visitors as soon as possible. Social protection and youth and counseling centers also remain open in order to intercept or prevent emergencies as far as possible.

Can you still eat, drink and party?

No – restaurants, bars and pubs are no longer allowed to receive guests. Clubs and discos have generally been closed since March and must remain closed. Delivery services and take out are still permitted, and that was largely the case in the spring. For the restaurant industry, however, this is at best a consolation – he protests violently against the mandatory break. After all, many have invested in hygiene concepts so that they can safely entertain their guests. The canteens remain open.

And sports?

Professional sports – like the Bundesliga – must once again do without spectators. Many more people are likely to be affected by having gyms, swimming pools, recreational pools and other sports venues shut down. Most amateur sports are also discontinued, so clubs are no longer allowed to train. Individual sports are still permitted, such as jogging, walking or rollerblading, alone or in pairs or with your household. There are also exceptions here, Berlin wants to allow children up to the age of twelve to train outdoors in fixed groups of no more than ten people.

What else is closing?

Almost anything where people can entertain or relax in their free time: theaters, opera houses, concert halls, cinemas, amusement parks, saunas, game rooms, casinos, betting shops, dance schools, brothels. But it’s worth looking at the details. While in Saxony-Anhalt, for example, at least the outdoor areas of zoos remain open, zoos in Cologne and Stuttgart are closing. Religious services and demonstrations are not mentioned in the federal state resolution; as a general rule, they should remain allowed – subject to certain conditions. Some states keep libraries, elementary schools or music schools open, Thuringia at least partially also museums – here it is worth taking a look at the regulations in your home country.

Can you still go to the hairdresser?

Yes, hairdressing salons can remain open – under certain conditions the ‘Corona carpet’ remains a spring phenomenon. But other services must fail. Beauty salons, massage practices, tattoo parlors and so on nearby. However, medically necessary treatments remain possible, for example in physiotherapy, occupational therapy and logotherapy as well as in medical care of the feet. Saxony-Anhalt also wants to keep the Thuringian cosmetics and tanning studios, cosmetic and nail studios open.

Can you still travel?

You should let it happen if possible – and it will be quite difficult. As of Monday, hotels and other accommodation are no longer allowed to accept tourists, in many countries tourists who are already there must pack their bags and leave on November 2 or soon after. But politicians also urgently advise against day trips.

Does all this really only apply in November?

First of all, yes. After two weeks, the federal and state governments want to consult again to make the “necessary adjustments”. Some politicians are already admitting that there is of course no guarantee that the restrictions will really be limited to November.