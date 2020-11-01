Campino: Klopp “even nicer as a private person”

Mainz (dpa) – Cult singer Campino von den Toten Hosen sang a song of praise to head coach Jürgen Klopp as a longtime fan of Liverpool FC.

“What’s great about him is that he’s a lot nicer as a private person than you already see on camera,” the 58-year-old said in “Current Sports Studio” from the ZDF. Klopp is “a good listener because he doesn’t need to be the center of attention at all,” Campino said. “What’s great about him is his warmth and his ability to develop team spirit, motivate people and make people feel valued.”

After 30 years, Liverpool FC won the title in England with German coach Klopp this summer – it shouldn’t be the last for Edelfan Campino either. “I firmly believe we can say it once again, that the team is ready to attack,” said leader Toten Hosen, who hit the famous ZDF goal wall once in six attempts. The Düsseldorf-based fan has been an avid Reds fan since he was a child. The son of an English mother and a German father has also had British nationality since 2019.

“It’s about whether you can keep team spirit high, if they work as a team,” said the singer, who published his first book “Hope Street – How I One Day Became a Champion. English “early October. “I have no doubts that we are back in first place,” said Campino hours after Liverpool’s 2-1 home win over West Ham United, which initially put Klopp at the top of the Premier League.