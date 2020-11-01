Gislason, national handball coach: “We are all worried”

Mainz (AP) – Shortly before his debut as a national handball coach, Alfred Gislason is seriously worried about his sport due to the corona pandemic.

It also understands the concerns of the actors in view of the upcoming international missions. “Of course, we are all worried. Many national players are also in the European Cup and the Champions League. Of course I hope that all the tests will be negative, that I can train, that the Bosnians will come too, ”said the 61-year-old Icelandic in ZDF’s“ Current Sports Studio ”.

This Monday, the German national handball team meets in Düsseldorf. The following Thursday (4:15 p.m. / ZDF), the DHB selection will play against Bosnia-Herzegovina at the start of the EM qualification. The game in the ISS DOME will be played without a spectator. This is followed by the away game against Estonia in Tallinn on November 8 (3:15 p.m. / ZDF). Gislason only has Tuesdays and Wednesdays to train.

“Of course, I understand that the players are worried. That’s a lot, ”said Gislason, who fears cuts to international match operations or even cancellations. “I think the reality right now is that it will be difficult to continue playing the Champions League or the EHF Cup,” said the Icelandic. At the national level, we could rather let the game unfold, “so you have that – each country for itself – better under control,” said the successor to Christian Prokop, on leave earlier this year.

“The German clubs have done very, very well with their concepts, they have done it very well – with 2,000, 3,000 spectators in the halls,” said the experienced coach, praising Corona measures in the Bundesliga. But no handball club can survive with that, “because there too they are doing less in every game. It will be extremely difficult for the Bundesliga to play a full second half of the season without spectators, ”said Gislason. “I think politics should help.”