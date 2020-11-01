Bundesliga: It was Saturday, it will happen on Sunday

Berlin (dpa) – FC Bayern and Borussia Dortmund missed the scorers on Saturday – both still won. However, BVB is worried a few days before the high-level game against Munich.

RB Leipzig lost the championship lead because Hannes Wolf from Gladbach met his regular club. At the bottom of the table, FSV Mainz 05 fought in vain. Once again.

HIGH FORM: Statistically speaking, Thomas Müller was not so important anymore. His first goal with a hand penalty in Bayern 2-1-1. FC Köln were Müller’s eighth appearance after six match days – a shared career high (as in 2012/13). Without the spared striker Robert Lewandowski and with a total of six changes in the starting XI, the record-breaking champions of Cathedral City had enough trouble otherwise. “In the end, it was a professional victory, not a gala and not a glamorous performance,” said Müller, who set the record for today’s board member Oliver Kahn with his 260th Bundesliga victory for FC Bayern.

TORJÄGER: Is Erling Haaland absent? Then the defense chief must respond. Mats Hummels led Borussia Dortmund almost single-handedly to a 2-0 victory at Arminia Bielefeld. With his two goals (53rd / 71st), the former national player managed a double in the Bundesliga for the second time in history. It premiered more than ten years ago in January 2010 in Cologne. After the final whistle, however, concern prevailed – especially in view of the league top against Bayern on Saturday: Just minutes after his second goal, Hummels hobbled off the field. In response to Haaland’s encouragement on Twitter (“I’m waiting for the hat trick”), Hummels again reacted with humor: “I tried and immediately had to go down. Maybe I’d better give you the hat tricks. “

MATCHWINNER: Hannes Wolf grinned shyly, the 21-year-old could tell he had “been taken a load on his heart”. The Austrian met Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-0 against his regular club RB Leipzig on Saturday night. “I had to wait a long time for this moment,” said the midfielder, who was initially on loan at Gladbach and was injured for longer last season. “Today’s game is sure to give you confidence.” In its loan contract, a purchase obligation is anchored in a certain number of missions. “He hasn’t had an easy time,” said coach Marco Rose, who previously coached Wolf at RB Salzburg. RB coach Julian Nagelsmann, who lost the lead with the Saxons due to the loss, said only: “I’m happy for the people”.

SERIES NEGATIVE: A look at the game plan should worry FSV Mainz fans. Next Saturday the still useless Rheinhessen will face the penultimate FC Schalke 04. Saturday’s 1: 3 against the surprise team FC Augsburg did not necessarily give courage. “It’s understandable that the boys aren’t overflowing with self-confidence,” said coach Jan-Moritz Lichte. As bad as the still useless Mainz was only Fortuna Düsseldorf 1991/92 with six bankruptcies at the start – in the end the Rhinelander also relegated.

BIRTHDAY: Bruno Labbadia could climb into an illustrious circle on Sunday. The 54-year-old from Hertha BSC wants his 100th victory as a Bundesliga coach against VfL Wolfsburg in the evening (6 p.m. / Sky). So far only six players have reached this mark as players and coaches. Overall, Jupp Heynckes celebrated the most with 518 wins (174 as a player and 344 as a coach). In the afternoon (3.30 p.m. / Sky), SC Freiburg welcomes Europa League starter Bayer Leverkusen. For the Werkself, it is about connecting with the leading group of the league, the sports club could break the relegation zone with a victory.

Numbers for Saturday:

FSV Mainz 05 has never had 0 points after six match days. At that time, only Fortuna Düsseldorf 1991/92 had no interest in the history of the Bundesliga – in the end there was a relegation.

2 – Mats Hummels has so far scored doubles in his Bundesliga career. In January 2010 in Cologne and now at 2-0 at Arminia Bielefeld.

7 – Shots on goal like in Cologne are a low value for FC Bayern. The Munich side had only made seven shots on goal on November 2, 2019 in their 5-1 loss to Frankfurt. The last time there were less than seven was on December 9, 2017 (1-0 in Frankfurt).