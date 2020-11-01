To watch at the Grand Prix in Emilia Romagna

The first title of this Formula 1 season could already be awarded to Imola. Mercedes can hardly be withdrawn from the world team championship. The torture of Sebastian Vettel in the Ferrari enters the next lap.

Imola (dpa) – Also on the 13th lap of the Formula 1 season, a Mercedes starts again from pole position. Finland’s Valtteri Bottas secured first place on the grid for the fourth time this year at Imola.

His team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who has already started from the front nine times, will start the race in second place this time. For the British World Cup leader, this could be the next step towards the seventh world title this Sunday (1:10 p.m. / RTL and Sky).

COVER SERIES: Mercedes can plan the first World Cup party of the year. If all does not go badly, the industry leader wins the constructors’ championship at Imola for the seventh time in a row. It would be a record. During Michael Schumacher’s day, Ferrari had already won the tag team championship six times in a row. A fourth place for Bottas or Hamilton would be enough for Mercedes to remove any doubt about the title. “We’re just going to tell the drivers to refuel and deliver a tough race – they know everything else themselves,” said team principal Toto Wolff.

CONQUER: No one has won on more Formula 1 tracks than Lewis Hamilton. The Briton was already the first to cross the finish line on 28 courses, and Imola could be number 29. Michael Schumacher has scored his 91 victories on 23 different tracks. This year, Hamilton continued to build on his lead in that statistic when he won the Mugello and Portimao routes, which were added to the schedule for the first time. Now the 35-year-old wants to enjoy Imola’s return after 14 years.

QUÄLEREI: Sebastian Vettel and this Ferrari – it won’t be a great love anymore. Again, that was only enough for 14th place in qualifying. And as overtaking is quite difficult at Imola, the Hessian has to prepare for another frustration afternoon. In addition, it is suspected that his teammate Charles Leclerc receives the best equipment from the Scuderia. “I recognize Charles’s performance at the moment. I’m furious that I can’t do it right now, ”Vettel said.

REMINDER: Crossing the Tamburello curve is always associated with a dark hour in Formula 1 history. In 1994, Ayrton Senna gave his life here. Many drivers visited the statue of Senna in the park near the track during those days, stopping briefly at the fence with the fan posters of the Brazilian legend. Pierre Gasly had his helmet specially painted in Senna’s colors – and with fourth place on the grid he equalized his best result so far. “He was one of my idols, that’s why it was important to me,” said the Frenchman, who recently won an Italian race at Monza.