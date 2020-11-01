CDU candidates defuse conflict – party conference in mid-January

Berlin (dpa) – The three CDU presidential candidates agreed to resolve the party leadership issue at a party conference in mid-January. CDU Secretary General Paul Ziemiak announced it on Twitter.

Former Union parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz, NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet and foreign politician Norbert Röttgen agreed after intensive consultation to ask the Federal Executive Council to schedule the party congress at this time. The candidates declared themselves satisfied with the compromise.

According to dpa information, Merz, Laschet and Röttgen had agreed on the deal at several switching conferences on Friday and Saturday. By doing so, you have spared the party another ordeal in the power struggle to succeed party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

Merz’s comments in an email to his followers on Friday may have contributed to this. He wrote in it that he had received a lot of approval in the party, but had also received criticism for his initiative earlier this week. “I’m happy with the approval, I take the review very seriously.” Merz also wrote: “I am by no means dogmatically committed to a certain date and of course ready to make reasonable compromises at any time.” At the CDU, this was also understood as an effort to take the initiative for the argument that had erupted with great severity.

After the party’s on-site conference on December 4 was postponed, Merz insisted on a solution to the presidency issue this year due to the dramatically increasing number of corona infections in the New Year. At the same time, he accused parts of the “party establishment” of wanting to prevent him because of the refusal. He told ‘The Welt’ that he had ‘very clear and unambiguous indications that Armin Laschet had issued the currency: he needed more time to improve his performance.’ CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer clearly rejected Merz’s theses and warned against conspiracy theories.

Ziemiak wrote: “The candidates prefer a central party conference. If that and a decentralized party conference are not possible, they advocate an online party conference with digital election of the federal executive. This choice must then be confirmed by a final single written vote. According to Ziemiak, the final decision on the procedure in detail as well as legal and technical matters will be made at the CDU board meeting on December 14.

However, the topic is also expected to play an important role at the CDU committee meetings in November. The Presidium of the CDU, the branch closest to Kramp-Karrenbauer, will meet on November 9 and 16. The largest council meets on November 16.

The party congress could take place on January 16 after the agreement of the three candidates. The fact that the 1001 delegate meeting could still be held in a central location in view of the rampant corona pandemic was recently considered unlikely by the CDU. An online party conference with purely digital voting is currently not legally possible. However, we are examining if and how a parliamentary agreement can be found on such a procedure in the coming weeks.

Kramp-Karrenbauer called on other parties to participate in a fundamental law amendment so that they can elect a party leader online during the Corona era. “The safest form would be an amendment to the Basic Law that will make digital elections possible for the future,” she told “Spiegel”. “Everyone is affected. This is why I appeal to everyone: let’s do this together. “

In addition, other options for the election of the president had also been considered in recent weeks. One possibility was for delegates to meet in multiple locations and vote by ballot box. This model is also heavily dependent on the development of the pandemic and has therefore been internally assessed as dangerous.

Another variation would be a digital party convention followed by a postal vote. Here, too, there were internal concerns, as it is assumed that such a mode could take up to two and a half months due to possible second-round elections and long mail traffic. This agonizing process could affect the election campaigns leading up to the important national elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate on March 14, which are seen as the first criterion of mood in the state ahead of the federal elections in September.

CDU member of the Bundestag, Axel Fischer, said: “This shows that all three candidates have recognized the urgency and want to end the months-long paralyzing game for the CDU presidency. This allows the CDU to quickly develop a profile for the next elections and to represent it vigorously to the outside world. “

The three candidates also responded on Twitter. “The most important thing for us these days is to get the country through the corona pandemic,” Laschet wrote. It was therefore decided to postpone the party congress. “But we need clarity for the New Year. This is what our joint proposal is for. “

Merz tweeted: “I warmly welcome the agreement on a party conference in mid-January 2021. It is a good compromise that we agreed on today. And Röttgen wrote in the short message service: “I am very happy that we have come together to find a good solution for the federal party conference so that it can take place in January. We need to quickly clarify our question of leadership so that we can focus on the next election campaigns with renewed strength. It is now possible! “