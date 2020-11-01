US Election Day Approaches: Biden and Trump on the Final Offensive

Washington (AP) – In the final stages of the US election campaign, President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden embarked on the final offensive – including mutual attacks.

Ahead of Tuesday’s vote, Biden tried to score points with the Obama factor: he appeared twice with the former president in the hotly-contested Michigan state. Trump has spoken to supporters four times in Pennsylvania, another prominent “swing state”. Biden wants to perform there on Sunday, Trump is expected in Iowa, North Carolina and Michigan.

The Republican incumbent ranks behind Biden in polls both nationally and in several potentially crucial states. His re-election is by no means excluded, especially since the electoral system means that the candidate who obtained the most votes may also lose. Both sides have said this year’s vote is a fateful election and warn against their respective opponents as future president. Tens of millions of Americans have already voted and voted by letter or at the polling station.

In Flint, Michigan, Biden has tried to take advantage of the boredom of many compatriots over the past four years with Trump. “We’re done with the chaos, the tweets, the anger, the hatred, the failure, the refusal to take responsibility.” It is wrong to turn Americans against each other because of their gender, ethnicity or origin, Biden said during his other appearance in Detroit. “Everyone knows who Donald Trump is, let’s show who we are.” He repeated his promise to serve all Americans if elected. “For God’s sake, please vote!” Biden made an almost pleading appeal. “It is time to stand up to take back our democracy.”

Tuesday is about it, said ex-President Barack Obama, whose MP Biden was until 2017. “You can choose the change.” Obama promised it wouldn’t be as stressful with Biden and his finalist Kamala Harris as it would with Trump. You won’t have to argue so much anymore. He praised Biden for his sense of responsibility and kindness. Biden really cares about Americans.

Michigan is one of the strategically extremely important “swing states” in which it is not clear in advance whether the Republican or Democratic candidate will traditionally win. Pennsylvania is also such a “battlefield state”. Much like in Michigan, Trump barely prevailed there in 2016 – this year’s polls see Biden just ahead.

Trump agreed his supporters may have to wait several weeks for the election result. He also expressed his anger that his Republicans could not legally prevent an extension of the postal voting deadline in Pennsylvania. Correspondence voting documents with a timely postmark should therefore always be counted, even if they arrive three days after the polling date.

Regarding the election results, Trump said during his appearance in Newton: “November 3 comes and goes and we won’t know. And you will have a chaotic mess in our country. “Very bad things” and something “dangerous” could happen during the vote count, he warned. Trump did not provide a more detailed explanation and evidence for his claim.

For months, the president has campaigned against postal voting, which experience shows more Democratic voters than Republican supporters use to vote. Trump says there is huge potential for mail-order fraud. He did not provide any evidence in this regard. He insists that it must be clear on election night who won.

In most previous elections, the winner turned out to be the same on election night. This year, however, possible delays are expected as many more people vote by mail due to the corona pandemic.

More than 90 million Americans have already taken the opportunity to vote by letter or at pre-opened polling stations before the official election date of November 3. According to the US Elections Project, that’s about two-thirds of all voters in 2016.

The US president is not elected directly by the citizens, but by the voters, whose votes go entirely to the winner of the state that sends those voters – no matter how close the outcome is. 270 electoral votes are needed to enter the White House. In 2016, Trump won fewer votes nationwide than Hillary Clinton, but won more voters.

Biden wants to address the nation on election night from his home in Wilmington, Delaware, as his campaign team has announced. Trump will, in his own words, spend election night in Washington “between the White House and the (Trump) hotel” because the capital administration has “set limits” on the use of his hotel there. . Events with a maximum of 50 people are currently permitted in Washington. It is unusual for sitting presidents to be in the White House on election night.