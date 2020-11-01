Closure of England and Austria – partial closures

London / Vienna (dpa) – In Austria and England as well, public life is to be massively shut down again in November to contain the corona pandemic.

A partial lockdown similar to Germany’s will go into effect in both countries next week. Schools are expected to remain widely open, as government leaders said on Saturday. In Austria, the new rules apply from Tuesday, in England from Thursday. The restrictions are considerable: cultural, leisure and sports facilities must close, as well as hotels and hotels – only take-out and deliveries are allowed.

“It is necessary to take this step in order to avoid an overload of intensive care medicine,” said Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. “Our goal is to gradually reopen in December and find life halfway.” The government is also sounding the alarm in London: “The virus is currently spreading faster than our science advisers assumed in the worst-case scenario,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. “Now is the time to act, because there is no alternative.”

Contact should be limited as much as possible. Austria has exit restrictions that apply throughout the country between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. During this time you are only allowed to leave your home for specific reasons – for example to relax, for basic needs, for family care or support, for work or in case of danger. The regulation also contains contact restrictions, according to which only people from two households are allowed to meet. “Most infections happen with people who know each other, who love each other. You get closer. It leads to contagion, ”Kurz said.

Even the English should no longer leave their homes without good reasons such as work, sport, leisure and caring for their loved ones. Meetings with other households are also prohibited, with a few exceptions.

When it comes to store closures, Johnson goes further than his counterpart Kurz: only supermarkets and other essential stores are to remain open in England in the coming weeks, everyone else must close. The rest of the UK has their own corona rules.

Unlike spring, however, the education sector should be exempted as much as possible from the partial lockdown: schools and universities will remain open, Johnson stressed. In Austria, the same is true for younger pupils – however, high school and college students are expected to be taught online again.

As in Germany and France, the partial lockdown is initially limited to November – with the expectation that it will be relaxed during the Christmas period.

Austrian Finance Minister Gernot Blümel (ÖVP) has given companies affected by the closures hope for quick compensation. The London government has announced that it will extend its support program by one month, which expired at the end of October and which is similar to German short-time working.

The number of infections in Austria has been rising sharply for weeks and almost daily to reach new highs. On Saturday, the country of just under 9 million people had 5,349 new cases in one day. On Friday, a record was reached with 5,627 new infections. Over the past seven days, there has been an average of 301.1 new infections per 100,000 population.

Britain with just under 68 million people reported nearly 22,000 new infections on Saturday. The country has thus broken the million confirmed cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. In the past two weeks, the UK has recorded 451 cases per 100,000 population.

Health adviser Patrick Vallance has warned that the second corona wave could kill even more people in Britain than the first if the infection rate does not change massively. The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate has already passed the threshold of 60,000, making the UK the country in Europe hardest hit by the pandemic. Johnson’s government has been accused of reacting too late in the spring.