Belarus faces new mass protests against Lukashenko

Minsk (dpa) – Despite new threats of violence against protesters in Belarus (Belarus), tens of thousands of people today want to take to the streets against leader Alexander Lukashenko.

The opposition called for a “march against terrorism” (12:00 CET). Lukashenko clings to power by force, says the call. “He openly declared war on his own people.” The biggest demonstrations will probably take place in the capital, Minsk. Sunday actions have always been the most popular.

The 66-year-old said ahead of the week-long protests on Friday: “Enough. We will not back down. “He warned early on that the red lines should not be crossed.” If someone touches a soldier, he must at least leave without his hands, “the president said during the inauguration of the interior minister Ivan Kubrakow His predecessor, Yuri Karayev, was not released until Thursday.

Last Sunday, security forces had already used lightning, smoke and sound grenades against the crowd. More than 100,000 people demonstrated. The democratic movement, on the other hand, always refers to the peaceful nature of actions.

There have been regular protests since the beginning of August. The background is the presidential election, in which Lukashenko was declared the winner with 80.1% of the vote – after 26 years in power. The opposition, on the other hand, sees civil rights activist Svetlana Tichanovskaya as the real winner. She had fled to Lithuania, an EU country. The EU supports Lukashenko’s opponents and no longer recognizes him as president. The president receives support from Russia.

The 38-year-old opposition activist had issued an ultimatum to Lukashenko until last Sunday to relinquish his post, end police violence, release political prisoners and call new elections. As expected, the 66-year-old missed the deadline. This is why there have been isolated strikes in factories in recent days. There were also many campaigns in universities. Many students were therefore unsubscribed. Many showed their solidarity with them during the protests on Saturday.

“This week has shown that our people are ready to live in a new country and take responsibility for the future,” Tichanovskaya said in a video message. “Power means responsibility, and the regime is losing power every day.”

Meanwhile, Belarus wants to temporarily push its limits for foreigners from this Sunday. The border guard had already announced this surprisingly Thursday and mentioned the “epidemiological situation” in some neighboring countries. After a decision by the Council of Ministers, November 1 was designated as the start of the measure on Saturday evening.

For this reason, the neighboring country of Lithuania has already delivered a diplomatic note to Belarus. By restricting entry, the Minsk rulers violated an intergovernmental agreement, the Foreign Ministry in Vilnius said. Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius, watching the protests, doubted the pandemic could be the main reason for the border closures.

Belarusian authorities have been minimizing the risk of Covid-19 respiratory disease for months.