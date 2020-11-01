Pour Into A ‘New Life’ With Support

André Schürrle will be 30 next Friday. This summer, the former international had surprisingly ended his career. He doesn’t regret anything.

Berlin (dpa) – Former national player André Schürrle has secured support for the transition to a life without professional football after his early retirement in the summer.

“On the one hand, there has been a slow transition due to Corona. I haven’t had any training since early February and came to my family in Berlin quite early, ”the 29-year-old said in an interview with“ Bild am Sonntag ”. On the other hand, he “worked with someone who helped me build a structure. (…) This structure helped me never to feel a hole. Rather, it was a feeling of “Uff! Finished!’.”

The former Bundesliga professional (in Mainz, Leverkusen, Wolfsburg and Dortmund) surprisingly announced his decision in July and spoke openly about the company’s downsides. Now he sees a “reboot.” I have the feeling that a new life is beginning, ”said Schürrle. “I have my fixed structures. This includes getting up an hour before my wife and daughter to have some time for me. I jump in the cold shower first to get my body moving, then I do a workout or meditate. Then the little one is already awake – then action is the order of the day. “

Most recently, the template supplier for Mario Götze’s winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final at Spartak Moscow. “There was not a point or a trigger,” he told BamS. “It was just a strong feeling that I have more important things for me – family, a different life.”

An offer from another club would not have changed his decision. If he had had “the slightest doubt”, “I wouldn’t have stopped. I’m too grateful to football for that, ”he said. “It’s over now and I’m happy that I don’t have to train or prepare anymore. Every fiber in my body is happy about it. “

Schürrle could possibly return to football as a TV expert. “There have already been discussions with broadcasters. At some point, that’s definitely an option, ”he said. “But I have to feel it’s fair. Otherwise, I won’t. “