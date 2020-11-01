Flick after victory without Lewandowski: “Everything went well”

Cologne (dpa) – After the almost unsuccessful experience without Robert Lewandowski, Hansi Flick took a deep breath.

“At the end of the day, it all depends on the gross result. And so everything went well, ”said the FC Bayern Munich coach after a difficult 2-1 (2-0) Bundesliga match against 1. FC Köln, who were still winless. With RB Leipzig’s 0-1 defeat in the evening at Borussia Mönchengladbach, the Munich team took the lead.

At his former workplace as a player, Flick had given himself the luxury of leaving ten-time goalscorer Lewandowski in Munich to spare. It almost took its revenge. But after the post won, Flick also drew a positive conclusion in this regard. Lewandowski, who is actually known for always wanting to play, “found pleasure” in taking a break given the tight schedule with many trips, Flick reported. “You always expect him to be there one hundred percent and score his goals. It’s an incredible mental strain, ”said the coach:“ That’s why it was so good for him.

Erix-Maxim Choupo-Moting and his replacement Joshua Zirkzee have confirmed that the gap behind “European Footballer of the Year” is huge. With just seven shots on goal, FC Bayern had fewer than ever in a Bundesliga match. And even two less than relegation threatened Cologne.

“In the end it was a professional victory, not a gala and not a brilliant performance,” said Thomas Müller, who himself assured from a penalty (13th) as his 260th Bundesliga victory for FC Bayern broke the current council’s record. Member Oliver Kahn has been hired. “We were often a bit provocative and flippant,” warned Müller, but praised the “passion to defend victory”. Flick said it too. “I am very happy with the attitude, the mentality and the will to win,” he said: “Fortunately we did well and smartly over time.”

Cologne, which did not give in after the 2-0 defeat of Serge Gnabry (45th + 1), made the connection with Dominick Drexler (82nd) ​​and finally pushed for the equalizer, was proud of its best performance of the season. Always sad because of the surprise or the missed feeling. “It’s a bit strange,” said coach Markus Gisdol: “I think no one would have complained if it had been 1: 1 or 2: 2 at the end. Or even a little different.”

For the Drexler striker, frustration clearly outweighed pride. “The Bavarians were visibly tired. In the constitution, you don’t get it often, ”said the 30-year-old:“ And if that was possible, of course you would have liked to take something with you ”.

The first-hand penalty also sparked discussions. Marius Wolf had moved his hand a short distance away after a header from Gnabry, but not quite in time. He hadn’t stopped a chance to score, there was no intention, and yet the whistle was legal. “The referee can’t help it,” said Gisdol: “But the rule is of course borderline, it needs to be reconsidered. In the past it wasn’t a hand, and it would be better if it didn’t was not a hand today. “

Flick didn’t want to worry about the subject. “I don’t make the rules, so I don’t have to worry about whether they’re good or not,” he said: “But today it helped us.” And prevented a sensitive shock absorber in the championship race.