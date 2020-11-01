Liverpool lead after work win – Werner scores for Chelsea

London (dpa) – Football champions of England FC Liverpool have so far taken the top of the Premier League table with a hard-fought home victory.

Coach Jürgen Klopp’s side won 2: 1 (1: 1) against West Ham United – at least until Sunday afternoon Klopp’s side are now in the lead with 16 points.

Spaniard Pablo Fornals put the guests in the lead in the 10th minute. Liverpool’s best striker Mohamed Salah equalized with a penalty at Anfield before the break (42nd), the Portuguese Diogo Jota scored the winning goal (85th). Liverpool rival Everton could counter Sunday (3pm) and overtake the Reds – provided they win at Newcastle United.

German national players Timo Werner and Kai Havertz had already won the next Premier League with Chelsea. In the 3-0 (1-0) away win over Burnley FC, Werner scored his third goal in the seventh league game for Les Bleus in the 70th minute. Hakim Ziyech (26th) and Kurt Zouma (63rd) had previously met for senior guests from London, who initially climbed to fourth place in the table.

Manchester City won 1-0 (1-0) at Sheffield United. Kyle Walker scored the winning goal (28th). For the Citizens, who have played a mixed season so far, it was the third win in their sixth game. Pep Guardiola’s side played one game less than the competition.