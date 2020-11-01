Sports

World champion Peter Wright reaches semi-finals at EM |

rej November 1, 2020

Oberhausen (AP) – Scottish world darts champion Peter Wright has reached the semi-finals of the European Championships in Oberhausen.

The Bird of Paradise, who appeared with orange hair and special Halloween pants, defeated England’s Steve West with 10: 6. In the semifinals, Wright will now face Welshman Jonny Clayton, who beat German Max Hopp at the start of the tournament.

The semi-finals and the final will take place in Oberhausen on Sunday evening (8 p.m. / DAZN and Sport1).

