BVB opponents at FC Brugge only 2: 2 against Mechelen |

rej October 31, 2020

Brugge (dpa) – Borussia Dortmund’s next Champions League opponent FC Brugge missed out on the hoped-for home victory in Belgium’s elite league.

Despite a 2-0 lead, the 16-time champions did not get past a 2: 2 (2: 1) against outsider KV Mechelen. Ruud Vormer on a wonderfully transformed free kick (13th minute) and Noa Lang (28th) put the hosts in the lead. But Igor de Camargo (42nd) and Rob Schoofs (81st) assured the guests an unexpected points victory. Brugge also missed the possible jump to the top of the Jupiler League table.

During the third day of groupings in the premier category, the Belgians will receive the BVB next Wednesday (November 4/9 p.m.).

