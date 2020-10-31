Trump expects ‘chaotic mess’

For months, the US president has raised the climate against postal voting, which experience has shown is more beneficial for Democrats. They are also responsible for the fact that election results can only be announced late.

Newton (AP) – US President Donald Trump has agreed with his supporters that they may have to wait several weeks for the outcome of next Tuesday’s election.

“The whole world and our country are going to wait and wait and wait to find out who won, you’re going to wait weeks,” Trump said during a performance in Newton, Pa. “November 3 comes and goes and we won’t know. And you will have a chaotic mess in our country. “

Trump did not refer this warning to riots in the streets, but to the count of postal votes. Trump’s Republicans had tried to prevent an extension of a deadline for counting election documents in Pennsylvania in court, but their attempt was unsuccessful. Postal voting documents with a valid postmark must therefore always be counted, even if they arrive three days after the date of the November 3 election. In a close race between Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, the outcome in Pennsylvania could matter – and neither Republicans nor Democrats can count on a majority in the swing state.

Trump accused the Washington Supreme Court of making a “terrible, political and terrible decision” regarding the postal vote deadline. He warned that “very bad things” and something “dangerous” could happen during the counting of the ballots. Trump did not provide a more detailed explanation and evidence for his claim.

For months, the president has campaigned against postal voting, which experience shows more Democratic voters than Republican supporters use to vote. Trump says there is huge potential for mail-order fraud. He did not provide any evidence in this regard. He also insists that it must be clear on election night who won. In most previous elections, the winner turned out to be the same on election night. This year, officials in several states expect there may be delays as many more people vote by mail due to the corona pandemic.