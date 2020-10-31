Successful dress rehearsal: PSG win at FC Nantes

Sports

Nantes (AP) – French playoff champions Paris Saint-Germain celebrated a convincing dress rehearsal for the Champions League duel with RB Leipzig with the seventh consecutive league victory.

At FC Nantes, the team of German coach Thomas Tuchel won 3-0 (0-0). Spaniard Ander Herrera put the guests from the capital in the lead in the 47th minute, Kylian Mbappé added a converted penalty (65th), Pablo Sarabia scored for the championship leaders until the final score (88th).

PSG went to the duel in Ligue 1 without injured regular players Neymar and Julian Draxler; German Thilo Kehrer was replaced by Tuchel in the 66th minute. PSG will play its third group match in the premier class next Wednesday (9 p.m.) at RB Leipzig.

