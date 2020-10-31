CDU presidential candidates agree on mid-January

Outgoing party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer had just called for more fairness in the dispute over her successor to the candidates. Now there is apparently an agreement.

Berlin (dpa) – The three CDU presidential candidates agreed to resolve the party leadership issue at a party conference in mid-January. CDU Secretary General Paul Ziemiak announced it on Twitter.

Former Union parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz, NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet and foreign politician Norbert Röttgen agreed after intensive consultation to ask the federal executive committee of the CDU to hold the party conference at this time.

Ziemiak wrote: “The candidates prefer a central party conference. If that and a decentralized party conference are not possible, they advocate an online party conference with digital election of the federal executive. This choice must then be confirmed by a final single written vote. According to Ziemiak, the final decision on the procedure in detail as well as legal and technical matters will be made at the CDU board meeting on December 14.

Especially in these difficult times, unity within the CDU is particularly important for Germany, Ziemiak wrote. “I am very happy that the candidates send this strong sign of unity,” said the Secretary-General. Outgoing party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer also took part in the conversation.

The three candidates also agreed to postpone the round of virtual discussion scheduled for Tuesday due to the crown’s current situation. The tour must be done in time before the party convention in January.

The party conference could take place on January 16. The fact that the 1001 delegate meeting will be held in a central location due to the rampant corona pandemic was recently considered unlikely by the CDU. One possibility would be for delegates to meet in several places and vote by ballot box. A digital party congress, in which digital voting takes place directly, is currently not legally possible.