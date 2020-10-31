Flensburg leaders after the 30:25 victory

Hamburg (dpa) – Handball players SG Flensburg-Handewitt have at least temporarily placed themselves at the top of the Bundesliga table.

The 2018 and 2019 German champions won their away game at Bergischer HC with 30:25 (17:10) and now have 10: 2 points. Hampus Wanne scored seven goals for the North Germans, but they can still be overtaken by THW Kiel and Rhein-Neckar Löwen on Sunday. Arnor Gunnarsson and Jeffrey Boomhouwer each managed five times for the hosts.

At the start of the game, Flensburg had some problems with BHC goalkeeper Christopher Rudeck, who was trained at SG. After a short period of order, the North Germans took command. Lasse Svan scored the first lead at 6: 5 (13th), which was extended to seven goals at the break.

After changing sides, the SG lost track a bit. The hosts regained their self-confidence and managed to reduce the gap to three goals (22: 25/50.). Flensburg’s fifth victory of the season was no longer in grave danger.

HC Erlangen had already celebrated his second victory of the season. At the newly promoted TuSEM Essen, the Franks won with 26:20 (14:11). Even left winger Noah Beyer’s eleven hits did not prevent Essen’s fourth bankruptcy.