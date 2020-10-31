International

Candidates agree on CDU party conference in mid-January |

rej October 31, 2020

Berlin (dpa) – The three CDU presidential candidates agreed to resolve the party leadership issue at a party conference in mid-January. This was announced by Secretary General Paul Ziemiak on Twitter on Saturday evening.

Especially in these difficult times, unity within @CDU is particularly important for Germany. @ ArminLaschet @ _FriedrichMerz @ n_roettgen have agreed after intensive consultation to ask the #cdu Federal Council to hold a #party conference in mid-January 2021.

– Paul Ziemiak (@PaulZiemiak) October 31, 2020

