Leipzig loses its head – Wolf of all places

Mönchengladbach (dpa) – Of all things, a Hannes Wolf goal cost RB Leipzig the league lead in the Bundesliga. Professional RB, on loan at Borussia Mönchengladbach, scored the 1-0 (0-0) victory for the hosts, who won against Leipzig for the first time.

Four days before the game against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, RB pressed the equalizer in the finals, but went scoreless for the first time this season. The Gladbachers, unbeaten for seven matches, have so far moved to fourth place ahead of their royal class duel in Kiev against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday. Wolf scored in the 60th minute.

“I see myself as a Borussia Mönchengladbach player and I hope I’ll be here longer than this year,” said the striker, who previously worked with Gladbach coach Marco Rose at RB Salzburg. In the 21-year-old’s loan contract, a purchase obligation is anchored in a number of missions. It was a “stone of his heart” that it was going so well. “I had to wait a long time for this moment. Today’s play is sure to give you confidence. “

Leipzig, however, had to accept the second consecutive bankruptcy of competitive play. After the heavy 5-0 at Manchester United, rotation and compactness on the defensive was the top priority for RB coach Julian Nagelsmann, who moved up to four backs with Willi Orban and made three more changes. “Of course you can’t just put a 5-0 down,” the coach said before the game.

For example, captain Marcel Sabitzer was in the starting lineup for the first time this season. Newcomer Alexander Sörloth entered the starting lineup for the second time and immediately made a good role model for Yussuf Poulsen, who forced Yann Sommer to make the first save in the 10th minute.

Gladbach’s side also had to find their way into a new lineup after the spectacular 2-2 draw against Real Madrid during the week. Jonas Hofmann moved into defensive midfield and the row of three behind Alassane Pléa was completely reorganized. Wolf also had the chance to play early on.

Due to the many changes in the two teams, the pace was a bit lacking, usually both teams have always fought high class duels in the past. But the hosts lacked punch in the game before. Leipzig was initially in defensive safety and was in hiding for errors in Gladbach’s construction play. Overall, the two teams neutralized each other and hardly ever saw any dangerous scenes.

Gladbach’s best opportunity came after Dayot Upamecano made a mistake for Pléa, who did not finish consistently and failed goalkeeper RB Peter Gulacsi. The goalkeeper was in the guests’ goal for the 137th time, making him the new Bundesliga record player for Leipzig.

The decision was made after an hour, when Wolf scored his first Bundesliga goal against his ex-club. His right footed shot into the right corner after a presentation from Patrick Herrmann was unstoppable. Seven minutes later, Pléa could have taken it to 2-0, but the French only hit the crossbar.