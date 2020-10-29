To limit climate change, CO2 emissions into the atmosphere must be reduced. However, the soil of terrestrial ecosystems can bind large amounts of carbon in the long term. An international team of scientists jointly coordinated by INRAE ​​and the university (A university is a university whose aim is the production of knowledge (research), its maintenance and its transmission (higher studies). United at the time … ) from Bonn (Germany) and with the involvement of the CNRS (National Center for Scientific Research, better known by the acronym CNRS) is the largest French public scientific research organization (EPST) France1 shows that more efficient use of this potential reduces the increase in CO2 emissions would decrease by a third in the atmosphere (the word atmosphere can have several meanings :). At the same time (time is a concept developed by humans to capture changes in the world.) Agricultural yields would increase significantly in many parts of the world (the word world can mean :).

This requires a transition to sustainable agricultural and land management practices. This would be beneficial both for maintaining soil functions and for food security. This transition must be adapted to the ecological and socio-economic conditions of the different regions of the world. In an article published in Nature Communications on October 27th, about twenty specialists propose the measures to be implemented to develop a strategy global the carbon bond in agricultural soils.

Sustainable management of agricultural soils to fix carbon and limit climate change.

Over the past decade carbon emissions from human activities were on average 4.9 gigatons per year. In order to limit climate change, it is necessary to reduce our gas emissions greenhouse effect. Thanks to organic matter that they (by plants, microorganisms), the soils of terrestrial ecosystems store two to three times more carbon than the atmosphere. Increase every year the st 0.4% (or 4 per 1000) carbon soil in agricultural soil in the upper 40 centimeters of the soil would theoretically that the increase in annual carbon emissions caused by human activities. This objective is at the origin of the "4 per 1000" initiative launched by France during COP 21 in 2015, which aims to promote increasing carbon storage in soils through sustainable agricultural practices.

Currently, agricultural land degradation has become a major risk be for food security, especially in countries in the development process because soils that have been degraded (poor in organic carbon) are no longer fertile. However, implementing sustainable agricultural practices (soil protection agriculture, agroforestry, etc.) could stop this deterioration. The contribution of matter organic in degraded soils, in addition to increasing carbon stocks, would have more stable and fertile soils for an agriculture that is more resilient to climate change. The study's authors put the subject back on the agenda by analyzing the ecological and socio-economic conditions that should be taken into account in the different regions of the world, using concrete examples for Europe, the United States, Australia or Africa southern. They therefore present a strategy for effectively harnessing the potential of agricultural soils to help combat climate change.

Need for local measures to promote carbon sequestration in soils

The overall implementation of this plan encounters differences in the quality and characteristics of the soils of the various sites, as well as in cultivation practices too dissimilar. This diversity requires specific and local measures to promote carbon sequestration in the soil. Unfortunately, knowledge about the condition of the soil is very inconsistent. Scientists therefore recommend the establishment of databases that show the state of the soil, a model of possible yield gains and the use of fertilizers record. If, thanks to cartography, this data is available in European countries such as Germany, France or Belgium of soils at high resolution, there is a weeping lack of information in developing countries. In these countries, measures to restore agricultural soils can be defined locally by involving farmers and stakeholders who are generally well informed about the condition of their soils.

One of the key points in promoting sustainable land management measures is the development of measurement tools, such as integrated platforms to measure and predictively model the evolution of carbon stocks, to help decision-makers support their approach. In the USA, the University of Colorado is currently developing and testing a prototype.

Political and economic levers for the implementation of these measures

It has been found that the most effective economic and social measures to establish soil carbon sequestration programs involve the collaboration of multiple stakeholders such as NGOs, private companies and local actors. In response to consumer demand, many multinational agricultural companies undertake to significantly reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. For example, large industrial groups participating in the 4 per 1000 initiative can influence the transition to sustainable agriculture of large agricultural areas. Local initiatives are also important, for example that of a Dutch foundation that has set up around twenty camps around the world to raise awareness and train local actors in a region in restoring ecosystems and sustainable agricultural practices. By examining numerous examples, scientists have identified three points that need to be considered for future action to take effect:

– the engagement of agricultural markets and related industries in these measures,

– Promotion of smaller measures involving several local actors,

– Improvement of local soil management capacities.

Note:

1 – CNRS laboratory concerned: Institute Ecology and Natural Sciences of the Environment Paris (CNRS / Sorbonne University / Upec / INRAE ​​/ IRD).

Reference:

W. Amelung *, D. Bossio, W. de Vries, I. Kögel-Knabner, J. Lehmann, R. Amundson, R. Bol, C. Collins, R. Lal, J. Leifeld, B. Minasny, G. Pan, K. Paustian, C. Rumpel, J. Sanderman, JW van Groenigen, S. Mooney, B. van Wesemael, M. Wander and A. Chabbi *, Towards a global strategy to contain the soil climate, Nature Communications October 27, 2020. DOI: doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-18887-7

* These authors contributed equally.

