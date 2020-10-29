Release imminent: Honor Band 6 confirmed specifications and announcement date

We recently announced that the Honor Band 6 may arrive with a much larger screen thanks to a change in the design of the strap. Now, more information has been revealed by Honor himself confirming these rumors where the display looks really big compared to previous versions.

The post was shared on the Chinese social network Weibo and shows a bracelet with fine borders and a huge canvas related to the body. In addition, it is possible to note that the format is not the same as the previous Honor Band, where the new version should have a less straight and more functional design, with a screen area larger than the rest of the screen. ‘apparatus.

More importantly, the announcement date for Honor Group 6 has been confirmed: November 3. A slogan is also present on the poster where it is possible to read: “Welcome to the era of large screen bracelets”, showing that the Honor Band 6 will have a really nice visual evolution with the touchscreen, which can appeal to a lot of users.

For now, other specs are unknown, but Honor is expected to keep the heart rate sensor and add an oxygen monitor to the bracelet, after all, almost all of its competitors already have this capability. Either way, you won’t have to wait long to learn more about Honor Band 6.