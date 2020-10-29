Only one in ten Germans would vote for Trump

US President Trump has not made himself particularly popular in Europe. This is especially true for Germany, where sympathies for his challenger Biden are particularly strong. It is only different with supporters of one party.

Berlin (dpa) – If the Germans were allowed to take part in the presidential election in the United States, their vote would be clear: only 10% would vote for incumbent President Donald Trump, a clear majority of 56% his challenger Joe Biden.

26% would not vote for any of them. This is the result of a survey conducted by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of the dpa.

According to this, supporters of all parties represented in the Bundestag are clearly in favor of Biden – with one exception: Trump is right ahead of AfD voters with 36-35%. Most clearly for Biden are the supporters of the SPD (75 to 3%) ahead of the voters of the Greens (72 to 3), the CDU / CSU (71 to 7) of the left (67 to 5) and the FDP (59 to 14).

When asked who will win the election, the answers are not so clear. 44% believe Biden will become the new president of the United States. 25%, on the other hand, expect Trump to win the Nov. 3 election despite falling behind in the polls. 31 percent provide no information.

As for sympathy for the two candidates, a Bertelsmann Foundation survey of citizens of the 27 EU countries for Germany yields exactly the same result as YouGov: only 10% would vote for Trump, 56% for Biden . This means that support for the outgoing president in Germany is significantly lower than that of the entire European Union. Here, Biden leads with 45 to 17 percent. However, it is not preferred in all EU countries. Poles would vote 38% to 30% for Trump.

Unlike the current YouGov survey, the survey was conducted in September. After that, European citizens have little confidence in American democracy. 52% see a malfunction of the system, in Germany, it is even 61%. Respondents in Poland also have a different point of view on this issue. 77% think democracy works well in the United States.

“Four years of the Trump administration have left their mark on the citizens of Europe. They recognize the importance of the transatlantic relationship, but are sober in their assessment of what holds it together, ”says Isabell Hoffmann, co-author of the study. “This also applies to the Poles, who – although they seek close ties with the United States from historical experience – are less supportive of the current President of the United States than at the beginning of his term.