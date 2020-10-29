Global Wearable Sensors Market Share by 2027: Recent Updates, Emerging Trends and Growth Aspects

The global wearable market is driven by factors such as introduction of new wearable sensors integrated in products such as smart shirt, eyewear, smart ring, and others through technological advancements, growing popularity of Internet of things (IOT) trend, and increasing use of smart consumer electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets. However, privacy & security concerns and high cost of wearable sensors are expected to hamper the market growth.

Medical implants equipped with wearable sensors are used in diagnostic and monitoring applications. In the healthcare sector, wearable sensors are mostly used in remote monitoring systems, which collect physiological and movement data for monitoring the health of patients.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1939

The global wearable sensor market was valued at $123 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $2,258 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 52.9% from 2016 to 2022. The wrist wear segment accounted for more than 45% share of the global market in 2015. In 2015, North America and Europe collectively accounted for more than three-fifths share of the global wearable sensors market, and are expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to increased adoption of technologically advanced products, surge in concerns towards health & fitness, and expansion of IoT.

The wristwear product segment is expected to maintain its dominant position in the global market until 2022 owing to technology advancements by prominent manufacturers, such as Samsung, Apple, and Fitbit, which facilitate easy integration of smart sensors in smartphones & tablets.

The motion sensors segment accounted for more than one-third share of the global market, in terms of value, in 2015. Compactness of wearable sensors and introduction of micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) technology into the motion sensor industry have increased their utility in the field of automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, consumer electronics, and others.

Enquire For Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1939

The major companies profiled in the report include Panasonic Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Adidas, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Analog Devices, ZOLL Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei Corporation), Infineon Technologies AG., InvenSense Inc., Intel Inc., and Google Inc.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com