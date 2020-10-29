Global Smart Textile Market Share by 2027: Latest Updates, Industry Analysis and Growth Aspects

The significant factors driving smart textile market growth include integration of wearables and smart textiles, increasing use of nanotechnology, and its application in smartphones & other sophisticated gadgets. The electronic components can be miniaturized and integrated with smart textiles, which help to monitor and regulate body temperature, monitor heartbeat, and protects body from outside radiations. In addition, the application of nanotechnology is extended with the production of nanofibers. The use of nanofibers in the fabric is applied widely in the smart textile industry to enhance the performance and functionality of the textile. It provides textiles with anti-bacterial, UV-protection, self-cleaning, water repellence property, maintaining the breathability, and tactile properties of the textiles.

The global smart textile market was valued at $943 million in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 28.4% during the forecast period to reach $5,369 million by 2022. In 2015, the military & defense segment accounted for one-fourth of the total share, in terms of revenue.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2185

High production cost, high toxic waste production, and lack of government policies encouraging smart textile are some factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the smart textile market while increasing research and development in the smart textile industry is acting as one of the major opportunities for the global smart textile market.

Industry Growth Drivers:

– Integration of Smart Textiles and Wearables

– Continuous innovation and surge in wearable technology

Enquire For Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2185

Asia-Pacific and Europe collectively contributed more than half of the share to the global smart textile market by revenue in 2015. Asian countries such as China, Japan, and India have transformed been into manufacturing hubs for smart textiles owing to the low cost of labor and will be the fastest-growing regional market for smart textiles.

Major players that operate in this market are DuPont de Nemours & Co., Koninklijke Ten Cate NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Google Inc., Gentherm Inc., Schoeller Textiles AG, Sensoria Inc., Textronics, Adidas, and Ohmatex.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com