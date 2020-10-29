YouTube Music receives option to hide favorite songs

The YouTube Music app continues to benefit from several improvements to allow users, especially those who have migrated from the Play Music platform, to benefit from a more complete usability. Recently, the app has started to receive an update which offers as a novelty the possibility to hide favorite songs.

As soon as YouTube Music launched, one of the good things about the system was that it allowed audiences to access the eclectic portfolio of songs on the video site. With this, it was possible to enjoy these specific contents, even remixes and covers, to listen to them later on Music.

However, this action ended up “limiting” the user when receiving recommendations, since only songs based on “tan” artist styles were shown. With the advent of the possibility of hiding these favorites, it becomes easier to receive other alternatives, allowing a widening of the range of indications.

As you can see in the image below, the new option appears in the settings menu, under the nomenclature “Show your favorite songs on YouTube”. When checked, the feature shows the tagged songs as well as the thumbnails, but when you deselect those songs, they are automatically hidden from the app and this changes whenever the algorithm recommends new features.

The setting can be applied to both mobile and desktop versions of YouTube Music, so that all users can benefit from this new functionality.

