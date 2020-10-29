A clear majority satisfied with the management of the Corona crisis

According to a YouGov survey, a majority of Germans rate the political management of the Corona crisis positively. However, the satisfaction is lower than in early April.

Berlin (dpa) – A clear majority of Germans are still satisfied with the federal government’s crisis management in the fight against the corona pandemic.

In a survey conducted by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of the dpa, 57% rated the government’s action rather positively. Only 36% said they were somewhat dissatisfied. Seven percent gave no information.

However, support for crisis management is now less than it was in early April during the first corona wave, when drastic restrictions on public life were imposed. At the time, 67% said they were more likely to be satisfied, and only 28% were more likely to be dissatisfied.

Satisfaction is greatest among supporters of the Greens (78%), ahead of voters of the ruling CDU / CSU (77%) and SPD (70%) parties. The approval of the FDP (60%) and left-wing supporters (59%) also prevailed. On the other hand, among AfD voters, only one in four assesses the crisis management in a rather positive manner.