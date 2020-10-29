60 years of Diego Armando Maradona: much more than a life

Buenos Aires (dpa) – Diego Armando Maradona, what else is there to say about this person? How did he trick his opponents into rows, how he barely dribbled around death?

How he shot journalists with an air rifle or was even a church named in his honor? As a footballer, Maradona was as indescribably good as anyone before or after. As a person, several years later he was so fat he could barely speak. Diego Armando Maradona: This name represents a life between extremes, between heaven and hell, between genius and madness. Despite this, Maradona managed to celebrate her 60th birthday this Friday.

He will probably spend his birthday in Argentina. Maradona has been forming first division club Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata since last September. He has also been active on Instagram for some time. There you can see him with a small dog in his arms, with a tactical board in the garden or with a special mask similar to an astronaut’s helmet to protect against the coronavirus on his head. In the photos, Maradona generally looks slim and healthy, and once he even wears trendy glasses. The message: he’s fine. “It must be said that he apparently got his life crisis under control, which arose after football,” says Günter Netzer.

For the former national player, Maradona has remained a myth as it is for many people. The legend begins in the colony of Villa Fiorito on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, where “El Pibe de Oro” (the golden boy) was discovered early by first division club Argentinos Juniors. As a twelve-year-old ball boy, he is said to have provided the audience with more entertainment than the first team with his cabinet pieces during halftime breaks. At 15 he made his Premier League debut, at 16 he was a national player, at 17 he was top scorer and at 19 he was South America’s first footballer of the year.

Argentine journalists wanted to know from him at the time if he was the new Pelé. “I am Maradona, this is nothing new. I just want to be Maradona ”, replies the young“ Diegito ”. And he succeeded without a doubt: that his life path is incomparable. A lot of things go well at the beginning. In 1982, Maradona joined FC Barcelona for a record amount, but he didn’t become a demigod until two years later. For another record transfer, he returns to SSC Napoli, so not to the big clubs in northern Italy, but to the mocked almost relegated to the despised south. “The sewer of Italy” resembles fans of Juve or Milan in a direct duel.

This is where the transformation begins. Maradona climbs higher and higher, in 1987 and 1990 he leads Napoli to the only championships in the club’s history to date. Over 70,000 fans greeted him at Stadio San Paolo when he was greeted, and later people continue to hang out at his door. Once, a nurse allegedly stole a blood sample from him and brought it to church. The Neapolitans revere him as a saint. Maradona can handle the hype, as long as he’s playing football he’s getting better and better on the pitch.

“Life becomes irrelevant in the square. The problems, it all becomes irrelevant, ”he said in Amazon documentation“ Diego Maradona ”. He won the 1986 World Championship with Argentina and in 1989 he also won the UEFA Cup with Napoli. Off the pitch, he gets just as out of control as he does to his opponents. He has a crush on cocaine (“One line – and I feel like Superman”), sometimes walks around houses from Sunday evening to Wednesday, then sweats again until the next game of the weekend. His national team career ended at the 1994 World Cup due to a second one-month doping ban by FIFA.

“Diego had a life like a dream. And like a nightmare, ”said longtime fitness trainer Fernando Signorini. The “hand of God” with which he scored against England in the 1986 World Cup or his goal of the century after an incredible dribble in the same game are unforgettable. But the images of the flashy blonde-haired spherical Maradona that appeared years later are also unforgettable. He failed as an Argentine television presenter and national coach, spent weeks in hospitals, had his stomach reduced and narrowly missed death on several occasions. It was and is: Diego Armando Maradona.

“I think he thinks he’s a god, and that could be one of the reasons for his problems,” said Héctor Pezzella, director of the Güemes clinic in Buenos Aires, where Maradona was treated in 2007, many years ago. But now he seems to be doing a lot better. At least it looks like it in his photos on social media. “As you get older you get a little wiser,” said former national player Guido Buchwald, who knocked out Maradona in the 1990 World Cup final. “I think he lives healthier and more normal. He certainly doesn’t need any more getaways. “