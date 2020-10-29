Uber chased by driver alleging racism on platform via rating system

On Monday (26), Uber (which was recently the subject of a protest in the UK after sharing driver data with the government) was sued by a former driver employed in the US. Thomas Liu, of San Diego, California, said after losing his account that the driver rating system could facilitate racial discrimination.

The lawsuit was filed in the Northern District of California, citing the Civil Rights Act of 1964, however, the protections of the law in question only apply to permanent employees (for Uber, its employees are considered contractors. , not like employees).

Liu’s account was deactivated on the platform in 2015, after his rating fell below 4.6 stars. The former employee claims to have suffered discrimination because of his Asian origin and slight accent:

Uber is aware that passengers are likely to discriminate against drivers in their reviews, but continues to use the system, making it responsible for intentional racial discrimination.

According to the report by the former Uber driver, some passengers canceled the ride after seeing his photo on the platform and questioning him, with hostility, about its origin.

The big problem would, in fact, be in the platform itself, which adopts a rating system varying from 1 to 5 stars. The system suspends driver accounts that fall below an average score, apparently made in an arbitrary manner.

Liu describes in the process that when his rating fell below 4.6 stars, Uber suspended him from the platform – according to the driver, customers rated him based on his ethnicity.

He says the company is aware of the problem with ratings, which can be racially biased and often contribute to not adding tips.

Although Uber does not consider employees to be employees, Uber requires employees to meet specific quality standards, including training and wage setting.

Liu’s complaints were referred to the Equal Opportunities Commission for U.S. Employees, but in August, the body refused to take a position on the complaint, allowing the former employee to take it to the federal court. In its defense, Uber believes its services have facilitated fair and equitable access to work and transportation.

It should be noted that Liu’s action is taking place simultaneously with a pending decision on Proposition 22 of Law AB5, which would consolidate the status of hitchhiking application pilots as independent contractors instead of ’employees.

If the proposal is approved, Uber and several other transportation apps will have to pay their employees 20% over the life of the service.

The lawsuit in question is considered extremely important, as the same Uber rating system is adopted by several other companies as well, as well as in various hotel services, restaurants, retail businesses, etc.

For this reason, many professionals are subject to the same discriminatory classifications. Hopefully the system will be overhauled and the necessary changes put in place to make the job easier for everyone who depends on these types of services.