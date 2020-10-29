Ballots in two states allowed to arrive late

Washington (AP) – The United States Supreme Court is counting mailed ballots to two major states arriving after the November 3 election date.

In Pennsylvania, mail-in ballots should still be valid if they arrive up to three days later. It’s even nine days in North Carolina. The Supreme Court has now put this decision into effect. President Donald Trump and Republicans want only ballots delivered before November 3 to be counted.

Considering the corona pandemic, many more Americans are voting by letter than usual. At the same time, it’s unclear how long the letters might take after the U.S. Post austerity measures. Disputes are already taking place in several states and other procedures may follow. It is likely that the Supreme Court will have the final say.

In North Carolina, the electoral authority had extended the deadline for the arrival of ballots from three to nine days. An appeals court declared this admissible. The Supreme Court voted this decision by a majority of five to three votes.

In the Pennsylvania case, the Supreme Court initially dismissed only a Republican petition to speed up their lawsuit against the three-day delay. But that means it remains in effect for now. However, three conservative judges specifically kept it open to resume the case after the election.

Pennsylvania and North Carolina are among the disputed states that could make this choice. In Pennsylvania, it’s about 20 electoral voters, in North Carolina, it’s 15. To win the presidential election, it takes 270 electoral votes.

Supreme Court rulings on cases involve complex considerations about whether state or local and federal courts can rule on electoral matters.

Democrats who support Trump’s challenger Joe Biden are more likely than Republicans to vote by mail, according to polls. At the same time, many states offer the option to vote at a polling station before November 3 or to drop your ballots into collection boxes.

Newly appointed judge Amy Coney Barrett remained out of the two decisions. You haven’t had enough time to familiarize yourself with the documents, a Supreme Court spokeswoman for the “New York Times” said Wednesday. Barrett was not sworn in until Tuesday. Democrats, who did not resist their call, generally demand not to take part in decisions on the next presidential election.

President Donald Trump had in particular stressed that he wanted to occupy the vacant seat on the Supreme Court, in particular in view of possible procedures around the counting of the votes before the date of the November 3 elections. The Conservative majority on the Supreme Court increased with Barrett to six of nine seats.