But already? Galaxy Z Fold 2 begins receiving November security package

As Samsung promotes the pre-sale of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in Brazil, the new foldable smartphone is receiving the November security package in some countries. The information was confirmed by several users on Thursday (29).

This makes the Galaxy Z Fold 2 the first smartphone from Samsung to receive the new security update. According to SamMobile, the device receives version F916BXXU1BTJB and there are no other major changes in the software of the device.

So, the 350MB update brings a series of fixes for the security holes found in Android and the holes in the One UI itself. As Samsung has not released the full changelog, there are still no specific details on the issues that have been fixed.