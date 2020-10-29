Spanish parliament debates corona emergency

Spain has been particularly affected by the corona pandemic. Despite strong criticism, the Corona emergency must now be extended for a full six months.

Madrid (AP) – Spain’s Health Minister Salvador Illa has warned of “very difficult months”. We must “act together for the good of all,” Illa said Thursday in Madrid at the start of a parliamentary debate on a controversial extension of the Corona emergency by six months.

According to media reports, the left-wing minority government’s motion will be accepted with around 190 out of 350 votes despite all criticism from various sectors. The vote is not scheduled before 7 p.m.

In addition to the right-wing opposition, regional parties and employers’ associations spoke out against the extension until May 9. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has convinced small parties with concessions, the newspaper “El País” and other media unanimously reported.

On Sunday, Sánchez declared the so-called state of alert – the third highest level of emergency – and imposed a nighttime curfew across most of the country. Only the Canaries who have recently managed to fight Corona are excluded. The state of emergency will apply initially for two weeks. According to the constitution, an extension must be approved by the parliament in Madrid.

As part of the state of emergency, nine of the country’s 17 regions – including Andalusia and the Basque Country – have been isolated for at least a week. Affected persons are only allowed to leave the respective Autonomous Community with a valid reason – for example to go to work or to the doctor. Catalonia and Madrid are considering similar measures.

Spain is one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic in Western Europe. The number of new infections per 100,000 population in seven days was 227 for the last time and the trend is increasing. For comparison: in Germany, this value was 93.6 on Wednesday, according to the Robert Koch Institute.