Google could launch Pixel line flagship in 2021, new rumor says

rej October 29, 2020

However, commenting on the matter, the well-known and trustworthy Max Weinbach questioned the veracity of the information. For him, everything must still be viewed with great caution and skepticism.

That’s because Google has all but confirmed that it should exit the high-end market when using a mid-size chipset on the Pixel 5. The reason for the change is pretty straightforward: the cost.

Google is trying to keep the price of its smartphones acceptable. With 5G technology making smartphones more expensive and the Snapdragon 865 relatively expensive, the company has chosen to put the flagship segment aside.

Qualcomm is expected to announce the new Snapdragon 875 in December, but it looks like Google should follow LG’s business strategy and not use the high-end processor in its smartphones.

