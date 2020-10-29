Disposable Protective Clothing Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis, with Top Countries data, Growth Factors, Types and Application, Demand & Supply Chain Analysis, Forecast To 2026

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Disposable Protective Clothing Market by Material-type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyester, and Others), Application (Thermal, Mechanical, Chemical, Radiation, and Others), and End-use Industry (Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026.” According to the report, the global disposable protective clothing industry garnered $2.60 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate $4.68 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Prime determinants of growth

Strict government regulations, rise in demand from end user industries, and enormous investments in research & development drive the growth of the global disposable protective clothing market. However, high costs related to production hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in demand from developing countries create new opportunities in the industry.

The polyethylene segment to retain its dominant position during the forecast period

Based on material type, the polyethylene segment held nearly two-fifths of the total market share of the global disposable protective clothing market in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominant position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to its ability to offer excellent resistance against chemicals. The research also analyzes other segments including polypropylene, polyester, and others.

The thermal segment to maintain its lead status in terms of revenue by 2026

Based on application, the thermal segment held the highest market share in the global disposable protective clothing market, accounting nearly one-third of the total market share in 2018, and will continue to maintain its lead status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to innovation and development activities taking place in the industry. The report also discusses segments such as mechanical, chemical, radiation, and others.

North America to contribute its largest share throughout the forecast period

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2018, contributing for nearly two-fifths of the global disposable protective clothing market, and will contribute its largest share throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the stringent government regulations for safety of workers in hazardous environment. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to surge in momentum of research and development activities in the region.

Leading Market Players

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

3M Company

W. L. Gore & Associates

Workrite Uniform Company, Inc.

Ballyclare Limited

Glen Raven

Koninklijke Ten Cate NV

Cetriko

Teijin Limited

