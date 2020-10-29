Suspicion of terrorism after a fatal knife attack in Nice

Barely two weeks after the brutal attack on a teacher, France is once again the target of suspected terrorist violence. And it hit Nice, where there had already been a serious attack in 2016.

Nice (AP) – In the bloody knife attack in Nice, three people were killed and six others injured, according to a preliminary toll. Police circles at the German press agency in Paris confirmed Thursday on request.

The Paris anti-terrorist prosecution said it had resumed the investigation. These include the allegation of murder in connection with a terrorist project.

According to Mayor Christian Estrosi, the alleged assailant has been arrested. He said “Allahu akbar” (“God is great”).

Police advised to avoid the area. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin confirmed a police operation in downtown Nice. There is an emergency meeting at the ministry.

Darmanin had repeatedly warned of a high risk of terrorism in the country. Just two weeks ago, a teacher was beheaded in a Parisian suburb. The crime had caused horror across the country. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets to show their solidarity.

Nice was hit by a terrorist attack in 2016, killing 86 people.